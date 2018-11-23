Crown Agents will continue working in Ukraine, sharing its experience

The British purchasing agency Crown Agents will continue to work in Ukraine, will assist in the implementation of procurement, conduct training, head of the agency's representative office Tetiana Korotchenko has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We take Ukraine very seriously: we have been working here for more than 20 years, we will continue to work. We can help conduct procurement, training. In addition, we have many other potential projects, within which we can continue to help the country achieve better results even without participation in procurement for the Ministry of Health," she said.

According to Korotchenko, 94 companies participated in public health trades in 2018. This indicates that international companies are interested in Ukraine, which directly influences the increase in the access of citizens to quality treatment.

Crown Agents, commenting on the participation of Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies in national procurement, noted that the conditions for all bidders should be equal. Pharmaceutical manufacturers of the country do not need preferences, they are competitive, show themselves well at the auctions.

From 2015 to the present, three international organizations are purchasing drugs and medical products under state programs for the national budget funds, namely the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and the British purchasing agency Crown Agents.