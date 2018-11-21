Economy

14:09 21.11.2018

FTA agreement between Ukraine, Israel to be signed in coming weeks

2 min read
FTA agreement between Ukraine, Israel to be signed in coming weeks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has announced the signing of an agreement on a free trade zone (FTA) between Ukraine and Israel in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks, we will sign our open-ended agreement on a free trade zone with Israel," the foreign minister said at a high-level international conference on countering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in Vienna on Wednesday.

As reported, on Wednesday, November 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine authorized First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv to sign a free trade area (FTA) agreement between Ukraine and Israel.

According to the accompanying documents to the draft decision, a copy of which has been sent to Interfax-Ukraine, Israel plans to annul imports duties for 9.2% of agricultural goods and around 80% of industrial goods. Ukraine will retain the current tariff rates for the following goods: poultry and byproducts, frozen pork, some types of fish, dairy products, vegetables, grains, fats, finished meat products, sugar, sweets, canned vegetables, sauces, wines, tobacco products and other goods.

At the same time, the expert opinion to the draft resolution indicates that Ukraine intends to abolish import duties for 6.8% of agricultural goods and about 70% of industrial goods.

"In addition, this agreement is "an agreement with exceptions," since it provides for not full liberalization of import duties, but transitional periods until the full abolition of import duties, partial liberalization of import duties and exceptions for the preferential trade regime," the government said in the document.

Most of all, in absolute terms, Ukraine's exports to Israel of grain and cereals (except raw rice and wheat), dairy products, vegetable oils, oilseeds, other foods, beverages and tobacco products could grow. Most of all, in absolute terms, imports from Israel of other industrial products, chemical products and rubber products, other food products, vegetables and fruits, finished metal products, other machinery and equipment could grow, according to the accompanying documents.

At the same time, in the expert opinion, in addition to the possible positive effect of this agreement for Ukrainian exporters to Israel, there is also a negative impact on the manufacturers of light industry and mechanical engineering in Ukraine.

Tags: #fta #klimkin #israel
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Introduction of sanctions against organizers, winners of fake "elections" in ORDLO to be discussed at meeting of EU FMs

Ukraine initiates consultations on possible creation of FTA with China – Economy minister

Budapest to rename 'envoy for Transcarpathia,' Kyiv to introduce post on cross-border cooperation - Klimkin

Ukraine still insists on European rules in gas relations with Russia - Klimkin

UK seeks to prepare FTA with Ukraine by mid-2019

Ukraine, Israel seek to boost goods flow to $2 bln a year in five years

Extending contract on gas transit via Ukraine facilitates EU integration – Klimkin

Sefcovic, Klimkin discuss in Brussels upcoming trilateral talks on gas

Ukraine, Israel discuss readiness on signing FTA

Ukraine, Israel technically initial FTA agreement

LATEST

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

Representatives of ING Bank, IFC, Mastercard, Metro and SoftServe enter EBA Board

Cabinet approves Turboatom fiscal plan for 2019 with rise in net profit by 5%, net income by 7%

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

Wizz Air to resume operation of Ukrainian subsidiary in 2019, to send $2.5 bln to expand fleet

Govt approves condition for govt guarantees for up to UAH 27.3 bln in 2019

Ryanair could open IT hub, plane maintenance center in Ukraine

The Second Moroccan Satellite Got off the Ground

AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD