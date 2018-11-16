Economy

14:28 16.11.2018

Pursuing fiscal discipline is key for Ukraine's macrofinancial stability - IMF

1 min read
 Pursuing fiscal discipline and attraction of investment is the key for Ukraine's macrofinancial stability, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said at a roundtable in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that the role of the government policy is also important in this respect.

Ljungman said that the ratio of the budget deficit and GDP should be kept within 2.3% in order to reduce the state debt.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft national budget for 2010 for second reading, taking into account the proposals of the Verkhovna Rada and the president, with the deficit of 2.3% of GDP.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
