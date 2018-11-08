Economy

09:50 08.11.2018

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

2 min read
Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has turned down a counterclaim of PJSC Ukrtransnafta against a ruling of Kyiv's court of appeals dated April 12, 2018, which upheld the ruling of the international arbitration court of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry dated September 1, 2017, which ruled to collect $7.857 million from Ukrtransnafta in favor of CJSC Belarusian Oil Company (BelOil) in the litigation over pumping of oil via the Yuzhny-Brody-Mozyr pipelines.

"The court of lower instance has rightly concluded that statements of Ukrtransnafta that the international arbitration court of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is not authorized to hear the counterclaim of BelOil against Ukrtransnafta to collect the debt in the case opened under the initial claim of Ukrtransnafta against BelOil to collect the debt are groundless," the Supreme Court said in a ruling on October 4.

According to the document, the ruling was issued by a panel of judges of the first trial chamber of the Civil Division of the Court of Cassation.

As reported, the international arbitration court of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ruled to collect $24.021 million of compensation from BelOil for the unused volumes of transportation under the "pump or pay" contract condition and $13.878 million of compensation from Ukrtransnafta for the change of the quality of oil. BelOil won the litigation with $7.857 million in its favor.

BelOil on February 8, 2018 filed a petition to the Kyiv's court of appeals to receive a permit to execute the ruling of the Belarusian arbitration court.

According to an annual report of Ukrtransnafta, the company was waiting the court proceedings will finish by the end of 2018. The company reserved funds of UAH 220.514 million for the execution of the ruling.

BelOil in 2011-2012 was supposed to supply at least 8 million tonnes of oil (4 million tonnes per year) of Azeri Light brand at Yuzhny oil terminal for subsequent pumping of this oil to the Mozyr refinery along the Yuzhny-Brody-Mozyr route in the "pump or pay" mode. Of the planned 4 million tonnes in 2011, only 0.9 million tonnes were delivered and pumped. At the same time, the contract of compensation for quality losses was additionally signed, as BelOil supplied Azeri Light to the Yuzhny terminal, while Urals oil was pumped via the oil pipeline to Mozyr, which is a cheaper grade of oil.

Tags: #ukrtransnafta #court
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kernel to contest arbitration decision in case on buying Stiomi-Holding in High Court of Justice in London

Court arrests Oschadbank deputy chairman, some other persons involved in case of state funds misappropriation with alternative of bail

Gazprom files for arbitration over $6 bln fine levied by Ukrainian Antimonopoly Committee

Ukrtransnafta fully completes pumping own oil from Privat Group's oil refinery

NBU supervision over Platinum Bank was appropriate - court

ZAZ wins lawsuit of Poland seeking to collect over $70 mln for not meeting FSO commitments

Ukraine's Supreme Court gets appeals against freezing of shares in Russian subsidiary banks as part 'Crimean' compensation claim by PrivatBank ex-chief

Court overturns order to freeze Gazprom assets in England, Wales

Kyiv Court of Appeals orders arrest of shares in VTB, PIB, Sberbank

Court recognizes rightness of DTEK Dniproenergo in dispute with Synergy 7 fund about share prices

LATEST

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

Short-term obligations in Naftogaz's loan portfolio total over $1 bln

Ukraine initiates consultations on possible creation of FTA with China – Economy minister

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority sees 13% rise in dredging works using own fleet in Jan-Oct

Chateau Chizay winemaker to increase wine sales by 15% in 2019

Number of applications for VAT refunds grows by 1,000 in 2018

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD