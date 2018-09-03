Economy

12:52 03.09.2018

Ukraine cuts transit of gas by 6% in Jan-Aug

 Ukraine in January-August 2018 reduced transit of natural gas through its gas transportation system (GTS) by 6% compared to the same period in 2017, to 58.217 billion cubic meters, according to live data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to calculations made by the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, in particular transit of gas through Ukraine to Europe during this period amounted to 56.362 billion cubic meters, to Moldova to 1.855 billion cubic meters.

In August 2018, transit of gas decreased by 17% compared to the same month in 2017, to 7.27 billion cubic meters. In particular transit of gas through Ukraine to Europe amounted to 7.108 billion cubic meters, to Moldova to 162.3 million cubic meters.

As reported, Ukraine in 2017 increased transit of natural gas through its GTS by 13.7% (11.257 billion cubic meters) compared to 2016, to 93.457 billion cubic meters, in particular transit to Europe amounted to 90.749 billion cubic meters, to Moldova some 2.708 billion cubic meters.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country.

