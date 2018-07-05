Economy

12:49 05.07.2018

Supreme Court upholds ESU's cassation, sends Ukrtelecom re-privatization lawsuit to court of lower instance

1 min read
Supreme Court upholds ESU's cassation, sends Ukrtelecom re-privatization lawsuit to court of lower instance

 The Supreme Court has upheld the cassation of ESU LLC against the rulings of Kyiv's business court dated October 19, 2017 and Kyiv's business court of appeals dated December 12, 2017 terminating the privatization agreement on the sale and purchase of a 92.791% stake in public joint-stock company Ukrtelecom.

A source familiar with the course of the litigation told Interfax-Ukraine that the Supreme Court sent the lawsuit to the court of lower instance for a repeat hearing.

"We believe that the ruling [of the Supreme Court] is just, and in the future we plan to continue defending our rights, using all procedural opportunities," SCM, the owner of ESU, told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, in the middle of May 2017, the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) filed a claim seeking to terminate the agreement with ESU and to collect an $81.9 million fine. On October 19, 2017, the business court of Kyiv terminated the sale and purchase agreement for 92.8% of shares in Ukrtelecom. ESU filed a counterclaim, while the business court of appeals in Kyiv left the ruling of the court of lower instance unchanged.

Early 2018, the cassation proceedings started under a cassation filed by ESU.

Tags: #court #ukrtelecom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Supreme Court upholds liabilities of two guarantors on PrivatBank's refinancing loans taken from NBU

Decision of Svea Court of Appeal concerns only suspension of collection of $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Sweden

Naftogaz intends to make further submission to Svea Court of Appeal seeking reversal of court decision

Court in England permits freezing Gazprom's assets under Naftogaz's petition

Naftogaz appeals to Swedish Court of Appeal to implement Stockholm Arbitration ruling

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Court to again hear issue of collecting part of Gastransit's profit to levy fine imposed on Gazprom by competition agency

Ukrtelecom increases tariffs in three tariff plans by 9% on average from June 1

Rada committee gives conclusion to bill on Anti-Corruption Court, except for provisions not agreed with IMF

Ukrtelecom plans to connect 8,000 villages with 6 mln residents to broadband Internet access in two years

LATEST

Parliament calls on EU to confirm Ukraine's strategic role in gas supplies

U.S. extends agreement with Interpipe suspending antidumping duty in exchange to price liabilities

Ukrainian PM proposes new option of compromise for gas prices to IMF

Law on exit capital tax to come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues

Poroshenko to submit bill on exit capital tax to parliament

Govt approves project to build Kyiv-Boryspil airport railway for UAH 583 mln

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Ukroboronprom finishes 40% management staff reduction

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

Rada limits domestic use of unprocessed timber, temporarily suspends lumber exports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD