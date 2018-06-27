Economy

15:30 27.06.2018

Share of non-performing loans in Ukraine decreases to 56.09% in May - NBU

 The share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the total volume of bank loans in Ukraine in May 2018 decreased to 56.09% from 56.18%, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

In particular, the share of NPL in PrivatBank fell to 85.07% from 85.41%, in other state-owned banks – to 60.14% from 60.3%, in banks of foreign banking groups – to 42.83% from 42.94%, while in banks with private capital it grew to 25.38% from 24.79%.

The volume of NPL of banks in May grew by UAH 136 million, to UAH 628.695 billion, including a fall by UAH 1.149 billion in state-owned banks, to UAH 413.49 billion, a rise by UAH 772 million in banks with private capital, to UAH 32.378 billion and a rise by UAH 413 million in banks of foreign banking groups, to UAH 168.14 billion.

The share of all NPL of the corporate loan portfolio fell to 58% in May from 58.02% and in the individuals' loan portfolio – to 51.81% from 52.82%.

Tags: #nbu #banks
Interfax-Ukraine
