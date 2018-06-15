Economy

14:46 15.06.2018

State Reserve Agency seeks to hit record in replenishing stocks in 2018

The State Reserve Agency of Ukraine in 2018 plans to increase procurement for replenishing stocks by 88%, to UAH 980 million, State Reserve Agency Head Vadym Mosiychuk has said.

"This year should be a record for the State Reserve Agency in terms of replenishment of reserves," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Mosiychuk said that the procurement is planned to be carried out at the expense of own resources - without financing from the general fund of the national budget.

He told Interfax-Ukraine that the range of purchased items includes 33 items, including oil products, food and goods from industrial groups.

"Everything is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, which is why it is necessary to re-subordinate the State Reserve Agency to the Cabinet of Ministers and remove the superfluous link - the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, since the Cabinet is the administrator of the reserve, as in other neighboring countries," Mosiychuk said.

According to him, the desire of the economic development and trade minister to monitor this procurement is one of the reasons for the pressure placed on the agency.

According to the State Reserve Agency, in 2017 the volume of purchases amounted to UAH 521.07 million, a year earlier - UAH 56.19 million, in 2015 - UAH 382.5 million, and in 2014 - only UAH 9.93 million.

