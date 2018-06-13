Economy

09:55 13.06.2018

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

2 min read
Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported the successful switch of banks in Ukraine to IFRS9 and pointed out the absence of a need in additional capitalization of financial institutions.

"Banks have switched to IFRS9. We believe that the transfer was rather successful. Some banks would complete the transfer by the end of the second quarter," Director of the NBU financial stability department Vitaliy Vavryschuk said.

Deputy NBU Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said that until now Oschadbank (Kyiv) has not switched to the new standard. Shareholders said that the state-owned bank would do this in the earlier approved terms (before June 30).

"We understand that this is a time consuming thing, and it is more complicated for large banks to do this," Rozhkova said.

According to Vavryschuk, the negative impact on equity from the transition to the ninth IFRS standard was about UAH 10 billion. At the same time, this influence is almost entirely offset by the current profits of the banking sector.

In turn, the influence on regulatory capital is almost imperceptible, he said.

"To calculate the regulatory capital, banks used credit risk and formed the so-called 'prudential reserves.' The transition to the ninth standard almost did not entail a decline in the regulatory capital of the banking sector. The banking sector in general remains sufficiently capitalized," Vavryschuk said.

Rozhkova said that there is no significant influence during the transition to IFRS9 on the regulatory capital of Oschadbank.

"Even if there is any insignificant increase in reserves, we do not expect that it will be such that there will be a need for capitalization. 17% [the level of adequacy of Oschadbank's capital] is a significant reserve. So today we do not see the risks of additional injections into the capital of the state-owned bank," she said.

Tags: #nbu #banks #ukrainian
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

IMF mission to arrive in Kyiv after gas tariffs revised, state budget balanced

Ukraine's forex reserves narrow by 1.6% in May

Weakening of monetary policy in 2018 unlikely, liberalization of currency restrictions possible – NBU

NBU amends rules of cash transactions

Ukraine could enter foreign capital market without new IMF tranche - NBU

Monetary policy could be toughened, currency restrictions could introduced if no IMF money arrives

Fitch affirms five Ukrainian Foreign-owned Banks, withdraws Ukrsotsbank's ratings

Net purchase of foreign currency by NBU exceeds $1.2 bln since early 2018

LATEST

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

Markarova allows fulfillment of 2018 state budget without cutting costs with deficit being 2.4% of GDP

Ukrainian beer market will show positive dynamics in 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD