No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

State-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank would be able to pay part of their eurobonds in 2019 according to the current payment schedule, Director of the financial stability department at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Vitaliy Vavryschuk has said, presenting the opinion of the NBU.

"Next year large payments of part of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank's eurobonds are scheduled. According to our opinion, the schedule would be observed. We do not see any problems," he said at the presentation of the fifth report on financial stability on Tuesday.

In general, Vavryschuk said that today foreign debt of the banking sector reached $6 billion.

"This is rather low. Mainly, these are funds of international financial institutions, which they issued as loans to Ukrainian commercial banks," he said.

He said that banks are actively attracting funds from the domestic market and returning foreign loans.