Economy

15:38 12.06.2018

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

1 min read
No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

 State-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank would be able to pay part of their eurobonds in 2019 according to the current payment schedule, Director of the financial stability department at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Vitaliy Vavryschuk has said, presenting the opinion of the NBU.

"Next year large payments of part of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank's eurobonds are scheduled. According to our opinion, the schedule would be observed. We do not see any problems," he said at the presentation of the fifth report on financial stability on Tuesday.

In general, Vavryschuk said that today foreign debt of the banking sector reached $6 billion.

"This is rather low. Mainly, these are funds of international financial institutions, which they issued as loans to Ukrainian commercial banks," he said.

He said that banks are actively attracting funds from the domestic market and returning foreign loans.

Tags: #eurobonds #nbu #oschadbank #ukreximbank
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

IMF mission to arrive in Kyiv after gas tariffs revised, state budget balanced

Ukraine's forex reserves narrow by 1.6% in May

Ukraine wants to repeat 2017 eurobond refinancing operation in 2018, waiting for positive signal from IMF – Finance minister

Weakening of monetary policy in 2018 unlikely, liberalization of currency restrictions possible – NBU

NBU amends rules of cash transactions

Ukraine could enter foreign capital market without new IMF tranche - NBU

Monetary policy could be toughened, currency restrictions could introduced if no IMF money arrives

EBRD confirms interest to enter capital of Oschadbank

Net purchase of foreign currency by NBU exceeds $1.2 bln since early 2018

LATEST

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

Markarova allows fulfillment of 2018 state budget without cutting costs with deficit being 2.4% of GDP

Ukrainian beer market will show positive dynamics in 2018

Zaporizhstal to invest UAH 34 mln in improving working and living conditions of workers in 2018

Non-life insurers participating in Open Insurance project collect UAH 3.3 bln insurance premiums in four months - LIOU

NCER to reduce heat tariff for majority of Kyiv residents by 29%

LPN and eurobond quotations as of 19:00 Kyiv time on June 11

Belarus sends $80,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD