Non-life insurers participating in Open Insurance project collect UAH 3.3 bln insurance premiums in four months - LIOU

Insurance companies, which are members of the League of Insurance Organizations of Ukraine (LIOU), specializing in risk insurance and participating in the Open Insurance project raised UAH 3.3 billion of gross insurance premiums in January-April 2018, according to the LIOU's website.

In the structure of gross insurance premiums, the largest share belongs to such types of insurance as voluntary property insurance with UAH 1.812 billion (54.5%) and voluntary personal insurance (excluding life insurance) with UAH 762.3 million (22.9%). Gross insurance premiums for non-government compulsory insurance amounted to UAH 592.3 billion (17.8%), voluntary liability insurance some UAH 159.2 billion (4.8%).

The volume of insurance premiums in April increased by 34.1% compared to the previous month, to UAH 867 million.

Gross insurance claim fee payments for January-April 2018 amounted to UAH 1.1 billion.

In the structure of gross insurance payments, the largest share was that of voluntary property insurance with UAH 443.4 million (41.3%) and voluntary personal insurance (except for life insurance) with UAH 374.3 million (34.9%). Gross insurance payments for non-government compulsory insurance amounted to UAH 247 million (23%) and on voluntary liability insurance some UAH 8.9 million (0.8%).

Gross insurance claim fee payments in April decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous month, to UAH 263.4 million.