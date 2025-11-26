Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:50 26.11.2025

Cabinet allocates another UAH 609 mln to eRecovery

2 min read
Cabinet allocates another UAH 609 mln to eRecovery
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 609 million to finance the eRecovery program and simplified the procedure for receiving compensation for housing in shared ownership, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"About 9,000 more Ukrainian families will receive compensation to repair housing damaged by Russian aggression. Today, the government is allocating UAH 609 million to the Ministry of Development to fund the eRecovery program. These funds give families the opportunity to repair their homes," wrote Svyrydenko in a Telegram post following Wednesday’s government meeting.

Additionally, she stated that the government has simplified the procedure for receiving compensation under the eRecovery program for housing in joint ownership.

"Now, if one of the co-owners leaves, does not respond, or does not participate in maintaining the property, this will not prevent the receipt of assistance. The other co-owner will be able to apply for compensation according to a simplified procedure, without unnecessary delays," wrote the prime minister.

She believes this decision will enable people to begin repairing damaged housing more quickly and return it to use, even when obtaining the consent of all co-owners was impossible.

Svyrydenko also said that, in total, more than 116,000 families have received compensation for restoring damaged housing under the eRecovery program.

Tags: #erecovery

