Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:22 23.10.2025

Cabinet allocates additional UAH 2.5 bln for eRecovery housing certificates

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAG 2.5 billion for housing certificates under the eRecovery program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"More than 1,600 families whose homes were destroyed as a result of Russia’s armed aggression will be able to purchase new housing. The government has allocated an additional UAH 2.5 billion for housing certificates under the eRecovery program," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

The Prime Minister said that to date, more than 143,000 families have already received such certificates, and the state has paid more than UAH 50 billion for these needs.

"You can submit applications through Diia, at the Central Assistance Center or at a notary. Now, one general photo will be enough to confirm the destruction, and the geolocation can be with an error of up to 10 meters. We also allow the use of satellite images and data from Defense Forces units as confirmation for places where the commission cannot reach," the head of government said.

The eRecovery program launched in Ukraine on May 10, 2023. Compensation is part of the HOME project, which is implemented by the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Tags: #erecovery

