20:12 08.04.2024

Epicenter plans to equip up to 3 mln sq m with solar panels of own space

The Epicenter group of companies plans to significantly expand the project for the installation of solar power plants, they will equip not only their own shopping and logistics centers, but also production facilities, the company's press service said.

It is noted that a large-scale project to use solar energy was launched last year: then the company installed solar power plants on the roofs of three shopping centers in Kyiv and two in Vinnytsia with a total capacity of about 6 MW.

"The installation of solar panels has created the opportunity to achieve energy substitution of about 30% of the needs of shopping centers. Equally important, solar energy is much more environmentally friendly, it allows us to reduce the level of pollution and burden on the environment. Taking into account the factors of economy and environmental friendliness, Epicenter decided to double its investments into the project and equip about 3 million square meters of space with solar panels," Director of the Electrical Engineering department of the Epicenter network Anhelina Burlakova said.

In 2024, the Group of Companies has already commissioned a new solar power plant with a capacity of more than 1 MW on the roof of the Epicenter shopping center opened in Kyiv on Balzaka street. Plans for this year include equipping 17 more retail and logistics facilities with solar panels, which will increase the total capacity of the solar power plant by 25 MW.

The current investment plan of Epicenter provides for the allocation of $76.5 million for equipping about 1 million square meters with solar panels. m of roof area of our own enterprises by the end of 2025. In total, it is planned to conclude agreements to finance green energy projects, which will allow the use of solar power plants on about 3 million square meters of area.

Epicenter is also considering the possibility of building ground-based solar power plants to meet the needs of the group of companies' production facilities.

