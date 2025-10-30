Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:29 30.10.2025

DTEK Kyiv Grids prepares 81 repair crews for 2025/2026 heating season in Kyiv – CEO

2 min read
DTEK Kyiv Grids has prepared 81 repair crews to ensure reliable electricity supply during the 2025/2026 heating season in Kyiv, CEO Denys Bondar told the Enerhoreforma project of Interfax-Ukraine.

"During the 2025/2026 heating season, 81 repair crews will be working in Kyiv to help the city get through it with as much light and warmth as possible. Overall, the integrity and operability of the power grid are currently maintained by 136 electrical repair teams. In total, we have a stable workforce of 950 technical staff, which, as experience from previous challenging years has shown, is sufficient to operate effectively during wartime," Bondar said.

He emphasized that the company focuses not merely on numbers but on proper staffing, material resources, and technical equipment for the teams. Considerable attention is also paid to training, including cooperation with the State Emergency Service (SES) and other operational units for response in unforeseen situations.

DTEK Kyiv Grids is Kyiv’s electricity distribution system operator (DSO). The company serves 1.25 million residents and 31,000 enterprises and institutions, delivering electricity from Ukrenergo’s high-voltage grid to homes and businesses, maintaining power lines, ensuring electricity supply quality, managing consumption metering, and overseeing Kyiv’s power system operations.

The DSO employs 1,700 people.

#dtek_kyiv_grids

