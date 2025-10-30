Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:14 30.10.2025

Government allocates UAH 440 million grant for renewable energy

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development grant funds in the amount of UAH 440 million, which are received in accordance with the Grant Agreement on the Provision of Technical Assistance for Investments and Procurement Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank, concluded on February 10, 2025, from the special fund of the state budget for new budget programs.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram on Wednesday said UAH 396 million (development expenses) is allocated to provide a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of the Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) project, UAH 44 million (consumption expenses) - to ensure the management of the Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) project.

The Procedure and Conditions for Providing Subsidies from the State Budget to Local Budgets for the Implementation of Projects within the Framework of the Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) Project were also approved.

 

