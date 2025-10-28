Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:49 28.10.2025

Food4Impact fund with EUR 150 mln budget established in Ukraine to finance agribusiness

Ukrainian investment company Diligent Capital Partners (DCP), together with Dutch consulting firm 2ndAries, has announced the launch of Food4Impact (F4i), a EUR 150 million fund to finance agribusiness in Ukraine, DCP's press service reported.

"Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Ukraine’s economy. It contributes more than 10% of the country's GDP and accounts for 55% of all exports. After more than three years of war, many Ukrainian agribusinesses, from farmers and processors to logistics and storage companies, have seen their access to finance collapse. To help address this issue, we decided to create the Food4Impact fund to channel resources toward supporting the country's agricultural sector," DCP stated.

Backed by a EUR 75 million guarantee from the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) of the European Commission, the fund will provide agricultural enterprises with financing to grow production, create jobs, and restore export capacities.

The initiative will rapidly deliver financing to companies critical to Ukraine's food production and exports, especially those serving MENA and Asian markets.

DCP co-managing partner Dan Pasko noted that the key feature of the project is rapid disbursement: "Farmers and agri-entrepreneurs can't wait another year; they need liquidity now to sow, process and export… Backed by a EUR 75 million guarantee from the European Commission's Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF), we and our partners are launching a EUR 150 million fund. The capital has been raised; all that remains is to complete the formal procedures to begin investing in Ukrainian companies in early 2026."

Financing will be provided to Ukrainian companies in the form of loans to support and scale up production.

The fund will operate through the Dutch company Cardano Development, which serves as an "incubator for innovative financial enterprises."

Diligent Capital Partners (DCP) is a private equity fund focused on export-oriented companies in agribusiness as well as in the consumer goods and services sectors.

