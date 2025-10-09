Less than 10% of Ukrainian hotels have official star rating

Fewer than 10% of Ukrainian accommodation establishments have confirmed their category, President of the Ukrainian Hotel and Resort Association (UHRA) Iryna Sidletska said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"One of today’s challenges is the low number of categorized properties – those that have confirmed their material and technical facilities, the range, and the compliance of their services with the national standards. As of the end of July this year, only 220 accommodation facilities officially held a certified star rating (from one to five stars), accounting for less than 10% of the total number," Sidletska said.

She explained that this situation stems from outdated, "non-motivating" standards and imperfect legislation regulating the hotel sector. For that reason, reform to transition toward modern European hotel classification standards – particularly the Hotelstars Union system – and to extend them to other types of accommodations (such as hostels, recreation complexes, campgrounds, and guesthouses) is currently on the agenda.

As for the overall supply on the hotel market, Sidletska said it is difficult to assess due to martial law, the presence of occupied territories, restricted access to registries, and the current lack of systemic statistics.

She recalled that in the spring of 2024, the Ukrainian Hotel and Resort Association, together with the Hoteliero club, conducted a nationwide inventory of accommodation facilities. They collected data on about 3,700 properties, including not only hotels but also hostels, campgrounds, guesthouses, entertainment centers, and countryside resorts. Of these, 240 were closed or had temporarily suspended operations at the time, and another 350 said they operated only seasonally.

A distinct feature of the Ukrainian hotel market’s current state, she added, is that hotels are frequently targeted by missile strikes and shelling, especially in central areas of regional capitals. Among those that officially reported damage, 30 facilities are now in conservation or undergoing restoration.

"The lack of accurate data on the structure of Ukraine’s hotel sector is a long-standing problem. We hope that the future launch of the Unified Tourism Register and the implementation of European directives on compiling tourism statistics will change this situation. Knowing the number and types of accommodation establishments is the foundation for the harmonious and balanced development of the hospitality market," Sidletska said.