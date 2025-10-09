Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:34 09.10.2025

Less than 10% of Ukrainian hotels have official star rating

2 min read
Less than 10% of Ukrainian hotels have official star rating

Fewer than 10% of Ukrainian accommodation establishments have confirmed their category, President of the Ukrainian Hotel and Resort Association (UHRA) Iryna Sidletska said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"One of today’s challenges is the low number of categorized properties – those that have confirmed their material and technical facilities, the range, and the compliance of their services with the national standards. As of the end of July this year, only 220 accommodation facilities officially held a certified star rating (from one to five stars), accounting for less than 10% of the total number," Sidletska said.

She explained that this situation stems from outdated, "non-motivating" standards and imperfect legislation regulating the hotel sector. For that reason, reform to transition toward modern European hotel classification standards – particularly the Hotelstars Union system – and to extend them to other types of accommodations (such as hostels, recreation complexes, campgrounds, and guesthouses) is currently on the agenda.

As for the overall supply on the hotel market, Sidletska said it is difficult to assess due to martial law, the presence of occupied territories, restricted access to registries, and the current lack of systemic statistics.

She recalled that in the spring of 2024, the Ukrainian Hotel and Resort Association, together with the Hoteliero club, conducted a nationwide inventory of accommodation facilities. They collected data on about 3,700 properties, including not only hotels but also hostels, campgrounds, guesthouses, entertainment centers, and countryside resorts. Of these, 240 were closed or had temporarily suspended operations at the time, and another 350 said they operated only seasonally.

A distinct feature of the Ukrainian hotel market’s current state, she added, is that hotels are frequently targeted by missile strikes and shelling, especially in central areas of regional capitals. Among those that officially reported damage, 30 facilities are now in conservation or undergoing restoration.

"The lack of accurate data on the structure of Ukraine’s hotel sector is a long-standing problem. We hope that the future launch of the Unified Tourism Register and the implementation of European directives on compiling tourism statistics will change this situation. Knowing the number and types of accommodation establishments is the foundation for the harmonious and balanced development of the hospitality market," Sidletska said.

Tags: #sidletska #hotels

MORE ABOUT

11:24 11.08.2025
Nine hotels opened or renovated in Ukraine in H1 2025, adding over 1,000 rooms

Nine hotels opened or renovated in Ukraine in H1 2025, adding over 1,000 rooms

20:19 21.07.2023
Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

11:14 21.06.2023
Hotel occupancy in May highest in Lviv and Bukovel – Hotel Matrix

Hotel occupancy in May highest in Lviv and Bukovel – Hotel Matrix

12:41 15.12.2022
Premier hotels continue to operate, shareholders defend their property in courts

Premier hotels continue to operate, shareholders defend their property in courts

11:58 18.03.2022
UHRA, Tourism Agency ask seven intl hotel operators to withdraw from project management, withdraw their franchise in Russia

UHRA, Tourism Agency ask seven intl hotel operators to withdraw from project management, withdraw their franchise in Russia

14:58 10.03.2022
World's largest hotel chains cease investing in Russia

World's largest hotel chains cease investing in Russia

11:32 16.06.2021
Defense Ministry to transfer three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih for privatization

Defense Ministry to transfer three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih for privatization

14:46 15.03.2021
Four hotels in Kyiv, five hotels in regions of Ukraine could be qualified as five star hotels – minister

Four hotels in Kyiv, five hotels in regions of Ukraine could be qualified as five star hotels – minister

11:59 10.02.2021
Occupancy of hotels in Lviv reaches 35%, 19% in Odesa in Jan – Hotel Matrix

Occupancy of hotels in Lviv reaches 35%, 19% in Odesa in Jan – Hotel Matrix

12:57 04.02.2021
Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

LATEST

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $325 mln during the war, again urges government to address high electricity prices

Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

Ukraine's bread and bakery production drops 10% in January–July, while market value expected to grow 15% by year-end – Bakers Association

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

AD
AD