Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:23 07.10.2025

Ukraine's bread and bakery production drops 10% in January–July, while market value expected to grow 15% by year-end – Bakers Association

Industrial production of bread and bakery products in Ukraine fell by 10% in January–July 2025, but the projected market size of this segment is expected to reach UAH 33.6 billion by the end of the year – 15% higher than last year, according to Yuriy Duchenko, First Vice President of the Ukrainian Association of Bakers.

"Companies that are members of VAP produced 207,000 tons of bakery products in the first seven months of 2025. The Kyivkhlib brand accounted for 32.8% of total production among association members," ALVIVA GROUP's press service quoted him as saying.

The association representative highlighted that Ukrainian consumers are increasingly choosing simple-recipe breads and breads made from rye flour or containing rye blends. In the first seven months of 2025, such bread accounted for 48.7% of production (compared with 43.68% a year earlier), while wheat-flour breads made up 51.3% (versus 56.3% in 2024).

"Ukrainian producers are also actively increasing exports. Among the key drivers of Ukraine's food exports are bakery and confectionery manufacturers, which in August 2025 reported a 40.09% increase in export value, reaching $33.77 million," the association summarized.

