16:25 01.10.2025

Thermal and waterproofing materials in Ukraine up 15-20% since start of year – expert

Since the beginning of 2025, the price of thermal and waterproofing materials in Ukraine has risen by 15-20%. The volume of demand remains stable, the head of the Sweetondale sales department, Oleksandr Manuilo, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2025, the thermal and waterproofing materials segment saw several price increases, totaling 15-20%, depending on the product category. This is the first increase in four years of war, mainly due to rising prices for energy resources, equipment, and imported raw materials," he said.

According to the company, demand generally remains stable and is even growing in some sales channels. For example, despite active hostilities in Ukraine, industrial logistics complexes are developing rapidly. The thermal modernization of old housing continues. The expert noted one negative factor: a significant lack of funding for international recovery programs in 2025, particularly USAID.

"On our end, we are continuing to complete state infrastructure projects and support the construction of fortification facilities. Unfortunately, a new category of facilities has emerged that were built during the war but suffered significant damage and now require renovation and restoration," Manuylo added.

The client base has also changed since 2025: the market for new multi-story residential construction is not doing well. The company has always evaluated next year's prospects based on the number of new excavations. However, they state that despite a significant number of permits for new construction, there are currently very few new excavations.

The market is feeling the positive impact of state recovery programs, but the programs' scale and speed of implementation do not meet current needs. "Businesses and citizens are mostly taking matters into their own hands. State support could be a more effective catalyst for recovery. For the most part, state support in our segment focuses on the recovery and thermal modernization of social and educational institutions," says Manuilo.

The most popular items remain thermal insulation materials, such as mineral wool and extruded polystyrene foam, which directly impact the energy efficiency and comfort of projects. Waterproofing is also important as more attention is given to reliably protecting buildings, including underground shelters.

Sweetondale is expanding its product line. In particular, in 2025 a new product has already been introduced – a bitumen-polymer primer, and soon a line of mastics is planned to be launched, which will allow comprehensively covering the needs of customers in the field of waterproofing solutions.

According to Manuilo, the company is a leader in the Ukrainian market in all key product categories (up to 50%) and is working on expanding exports.

