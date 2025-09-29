Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:28 29.09.2025

Ukraine among top-five suppliers of organic products to EU – Dpty Minister of Economy

1 min read
Ukraine among top-five suppliers of organic products to EU – Dpty Minister of Economy
Photo: https://me.gov.ua

Ukraine has been consistently among the top-five suppliers of organic products to the EU for many years, currently there are 260 certified operators in the country that meet the requirements of national organic legislation, and 436 — EU and/or US legislation, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky reported.

"Despite today's challenges, participants in the organic sector continue to work tirelessly, yielding results. For example, there are now two certification bodies in Ukraine, confirming the growth in demand and interest among producers. Approximately 350,000 hectares of agricultural land have organic status. This represents approximately 1.2% of Ukraine's total agricultural land. Our goals are ambitious: first, to reach a 5% indicator, and then a 25% indicator, as in EU countries," the ministry's press service quoted his speech at the conference Organic Day in Ukraine.

The Deputy Minister added that active efforts are underway to align Ukraine's organic legislation with the new European Union regulations. Bill 13204-1 is being prepared for its second reading and stands a good chance of being adopted this fall. Overall, the organic sector demonstrates some of the most promising indicators for the implementation of European agricultural legislation.

Tags: #top_five #minister_of_economy

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

LATEST

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

PrivatBank to launch program for financing purchase of agricultural land

Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

Cabinet clarifies procurement criteria for Ukraine Facility funds

Ukrainian Parliament's economic committee proposes separate exchange trading system for small wood processors

Ukraine's industrial output Up 3.2% in July, down 3% over 7M – statistics

Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

Ukrainian steel industry hit by rising tariffs, scrap exports, weak markets, and lack of protection – Kamet Steel CEO

AD
AD