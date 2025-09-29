Ukraine among top-five suppliers of organic products to EU – Dpty Minister of Economy

Photo: https://me.gov.ua

Ukraine has been consistently among the top-five suppliers of organic products to the EU for many years, currently there are 260 certified operators in the country that meet the requirements of national organic legislation, and 436 — EU and/or US legislation, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky reported.

"Despite today's challenges, participants in the organic sector continue to work tirelessly, yielding results. For example, there are now two certification bodies in Ukraine, confirming the growth in demand and interest among producers. Approximately 350,000 hectares of agricultural land have organic status. This represents approximately 1.2% of Ukraine's total agricultural land. Our goals are ambitious: first, to reach a 5% indicator, and then a 25% indicator, as in EU countries," the ministry's press service quoted his speech at the conference Organic Day in Ukraine.

The Deputy Minister added that active efforts are underway to align Ukraine's organic legislation with the new European Union regulations. Bill 13204-1 is being prepared for its second reading and stands a good chance of being adopted this fall. Overall, the organic sector demonstrates some of the most promising indicators for the implementation of European agricultural legislation.