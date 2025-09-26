Reduced supply, stable demand maintain trend of rising prices for new buildings in Kyiv – DIM Group

A reduced supply of residential real estate in Kyiv, coupled with stable buyer demand, has maintained the trend of rising prices for new buildings. By the end of the year, the cost per square meter will have increased by 10-15%, the DIM Group of Companies told Interfax-Ukraine.

“According to analysts from the DIM Group of Companies and industry observations, if the pace of the second half of the year remains consistent with that of the first, the city will receive approximately 12,000-14,000 new apartments by the end of the year, which is 15%-20% fewer than last year. At the same time, limited supply and stable demand will likely lead to a 10-15% increase in prices on the primary market by the end of the year,” the group said in a statement.

According to DIM, the average price of new buildings increased by approximately 14% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Currently, the average cost per square meter in new buildings is approximately $1,000 in the “economy” segment, $1,300 in the “comfort” segment, $2,200 in the “business” segment, and $4,400 in the “premium” segment.

Meanwhile, the rate of increase in housing prices on the secondary market in the capital is slower. In the first half of 2025, prices increased by 8-10%, and the average cost per square meter on the secondary market is $2,000.

According to Arseniy Nasikovsky, a junior partner at DIM, the ability to move into finished housing is the main factor when choosing a property on the secondary market. However, if the security situation deteriorates, a further reduction in the supply of new buildings will also shift the focus to “secondary” properties.

“In 2025, the choice between ‘primary’ and ‘secondary’ depends on the balance of the buyer’s readiness, risk tolerance, and financial capabilities. If the buyer values the ‘move in and live’ formula, he will choose ‘secondary.’ New buildings offer a fundamentally different level of comfort and security, which is very important in wartime. They also offer modern planning, energy efficiency, and the presence of shelters and parking lots,” the expert explained.

According to DIM’s forecast, the volume of new construction will not return to pre-war levels until the end of 2027 at the earliest. Currently, only 140-145 residential complexes are for sale in the capital, which is a quarter fewer than before the war.

DIM’s portfolio consists of real estate in Kyiv and the surrounding area with a total area of over 900,000 sq m. More than 3,600 apartments have been completed. Over 356,000 sq m of residential and commercial space has been built. Six projects with a total area of over 346,000 square meters are under construction.