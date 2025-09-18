Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:05 18.09.2025

Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has continued the implementation of a pilot project on the distribution of humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for household consumers of frontline regions, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to its release on Thursday, the decision initiated by the Ministry of Energy was adopted within the implementation of the Government Action Program for 2025. It provides for the expansion of the project to household consumers of Zaporizhia region.

The project itself has been extended until May 1, 2026.

"Due to Russian armed aggression and the destruction of distribution networks in front-line regions, some consumers, unfortunately, do not have access to central heat and gas supply. But Ukraine cares about its citizens and continues to attract various support mechanisms. This project has already had positive results and we will continue its implementation in the next heating season," Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said.

It is assumed that within the project, the needs of consumers will be met at the expense of state-owned companies and international partners.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 883 of August 6, 2024 approved the procedure for implementing a pilot project on the distribution of humanitarian aid, which comes in the form of liquefied natural gas to meet the needs of household consumers under martial law. The purpose of its implementation was to meet the needs of household consumers in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, who are suffering from a shortage of energy resources.

Tags: #lng #energy #cabinet_of_ministers

