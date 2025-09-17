Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:59 17.09.2025

Large gap between average and minimum wages for 2026 indicates high level of shadow economy - Zholnovych

2 min read
Large gap between average and minimum wages for 2026 indicates high level of shadow economy - Zholnovych

Former Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych says that the large gap between the average and minimum wages in the draft state budget for 2026 indicates a high level of the shadow economy.

"The average salary is what reflects the real state of our economy. And the fact that it is growing shows that we are developing even despite the war. But I would draw your attention to the ratio between the average and minimum wages. If we declare that the average salary will grow and will be UAH 30,000, and the minimum remains about UAH 8,000, it does not even reach UAH 9,000, and this is a huge gap, then in fact this is a very bad indicator that indicates a high level of the shadow economy," Zholnovych said in an interview with the Novyny.LIVE channel.

She noted that in developed countries the gap between the average and minimum wages does not exceed 60-70%, and the smaller it is, the better.

Commenting on how large the projected average salary of UAH 30,000 is for Ukraine, Zholnovych noted that for a small settlement with a subsidiary farm, a small family can live on such an amount, but if we talk about a large family and the need to get to work from the suburbs, then this amount is not enough.

As reported, the average monthly salary of employees in 2025 is set at UAH 25,886, in the draft state budget for 2026 it will increase by 16% - to UAH 30,032. At the same time, the minimum wage from January 1, 2026 is set at UAH 8,647 (UAH 8,000 in 2025).

Tags: #zholnovych #wages

MORE ABOUT

14:53 13.08.2025
Wages in Ukrainian construction industry double – ministry

Wages in Ukrainian construction industry double – ministry

09:36 11.11.2024
Real wages in Ukraine to exceed pre-war level by late 2024 – NBU

Real wages in Ukraine to exceed pre-war level by late 2024 – NBU

21:50 28.10.2024
Poroshenko calls for limiting salaries of officials

Poroshenko calls for limiting salaries of officials

14:51 03.10.2023
Pensions for citizens from de-occupied territories to be calculated from contributions to Ukrainian pension system – Zholnovych

Pensions for citizens from de-occupied territories to be calculated from contributions to Ukrainian pension system – Zholnovych

13:03 03.10.2023
It will be possible to launch funded pension system only after victory, but infrastructure to be ready before 2025 – Zholnovych

It will be possible to launch funded pension system only after victory, but infrastructure to be ready before 2025 – Zholnovych

11:39 03.10.2023
Unified social assistance depending on basic family income may appear in Ukraine in 2024 – Zholnovych

Unified social assistance depending on basic family income may appear in Ukraine in 2024 – Zholnovych

11:03 03.10.2023
Zholnovych: we need to radically increase social services

Zholnovych: we need to radically increase social services

14:20 04.08.2022
Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

12:15 04.08.2022
If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

10:22 04.08.2022
Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

HOT NEWS

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

LATEST

New housing construction in Ukraine increases by 45% in H1 2025 - statistics

Sanctions against Romanian port of Constanta may lead to increase in fuel prices – director of A-95

EU Ambassador calls on Ukraine to further reform energy sector, build independent regulator

Draft state budget for 2026 provides for financing State Tourism Agency at 2025 level

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Concession of Chornomorsk port attracts interest of over 40 intl port operators and investors - Ministry of Development

Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

NovaPay enters EU market with help of Polish Quicko

Ukrainian startup Swarmer raises $15 million in round A to develop AI drone swarms

Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

AD
AD