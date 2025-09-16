Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:56 16.09.2025

Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

1 min read
Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 630 million for the construction of protective structures at the substations of Zaporizhiaoblenergo, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"Zaporizhia is constantly under enemy fire. But life there must go on, so we are working to protect the energy infrastructure. Based on the results of a trip to the region last week, a decision was made at a government meeting to allocate UAH 630 million from the state budget reserve fund for the construction of protective structures at Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, these are critically important facilities that are constantly under the sights of Russian missile and artillery fire.

"Our task is to secure the energy system so that residents of frontline regions have light and heat in winter, even despite Russian attacks," she added.

Tags: #energy #zaporizhiaoblenergo

