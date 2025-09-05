Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:01 05.09.2025

Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

2 min read
Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

The Economic Court of Poltava region has received claims from nine individuals and legal entities against PrJSC Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (GOK), the main asset of Ferrexpo Group, with a demand to recover the amount of compensation (with inflation losses) for forcibly withdrawn shares.

According to the decision of September 2 of this year, which was published on September 4, a copy is at the disposal of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, among the plaintiffs, in particular, Fortex LLC (Cherkasy) and JSC Closed Undiversified Venture Corporate Investment Fund Avanpost (Kyiv).

The amount of the claims "on recognition of the right to fair compensation for the forcibly withdrawn shares of PrJSC Poltava GOK on the basis of the public irrevocable demand for the purchase of shares from all shareholders of PrJSC Poltava GOK of May 17, 2019 declared by Ferrexpo AG ranges from UAH 31,304 to UAH 25.8 million plus 'interest for the use of other people's funds.'

Having considered the materials of the claims in case No. 917/1669/25, the court came to the conclusion that they should be left without motion due to a number of shortcomings. At the same time, the court decided to give the plaintiffs a period of five days to eliminate the shortcomings.

The decision was signed on September 2, 2025 and entered into force from the moment of its signing and is not subject to appeal.

In 2023, the former minority shareholders already demanded from Poltava GOK Ferrexpo to collect a total of more than UAH 135 million for the forced redemption of their shares in 2019.

As reported, Ferrexpo AG (Switzerland), which owned 99.11% of the shares of PrJSC Poltava GOK, forcibly redeemed shares from minority shareholders as part of the squeeze-out procedure and increased its share to 100%. Ferrexpo announced a forced redemption of shares from minority shareholders as part of the squeeze-out procedure at a price of UAH 34.24 each at their nominal value of UAH 9.96.

Tags: #court #shares

