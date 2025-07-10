Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:34 10.07.2025

EC President announces launch of European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the launch of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine to rebuild businesses and homes.

"I am particularly pleased to announce today the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the largest equity fund globally to support Reconstruction," von der Leyen said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference (URC2025) in Rome on Thursday.

Together with the private sector, this will provide an opportunity for investment in energy, in critical technologies. To enhance these opportunities, we want to build synergies between the private sector and the public sector, she added.

Tags: #urc2025

