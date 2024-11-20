UN WFP Executive Board adopts 2025-2027 interim plan for Ukraine with $2.1 bln budget – Shmyhal

The Executive Board of the UN World Food Program adopted an interim strategic plan for Ukraine for 2025-2027 with a budget of $2.1 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said on Wednesday.

"The plan provides for humanitarian aid, support for civilian population, further mine clearance and support for Ukraine's export potential to supply agricultural products to the international markets," he said on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister thanked the partners for their consistent support of Ukraine and Ukrainians during the full-scale war with Russia.