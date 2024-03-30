Kuleba: task number one - return of Ukrainian-Indian relations to pre-war level

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during his visit to India, pointed to positive changes that are taking place in bilateral relations between Ukraine and India, the Foreign Ministry's press service has reported.

Kuleba stressed that India is gradually changing its understanding of Russia's war against Ukraine and clearly realizes that Ukrainian-Indian relations have a great future.

"If we compare the state of our relations in the first year of the war and now, we can observe important positive shifts. New Delhi has seen Ukraine as an important partner," he emphasized.

The Minister noted that Ukraine appreciates India's desire to establish sustainable peace in our country and its comprehensive participation in meetings on the implementation of the Formula for Peace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, Ukraine is working together with India and other countries to involve them in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

Summarizing, Kuleba named three key tasks for the development of relations between Ukraine and India.

"Task number one is to return the level of cooperation in trade and political sphere to the pre-war level. The pre-war level means multi-billion dollar trade between our countries, which means, first of all, attracting money to the Ukrainian economy, creating jobs, selling Ukrainian goods in the world; it means promising joint developments in high-tech areas; it means the entry of Indian companies to the Ukrainian market," the Minister explained.

The second task is to work on new projects and programs that should bring Ukrainian-Indian relations to a new level, he pointed out.

"Task number three is the World Formula. India's further participation in the embodiment of the Peace Formula will be an important signal to many countries in the region oriented towards New Delhi, convincing them to join this initiative of President Zelensky," the Minister emphasized.

Kuleba also said that the Ukrainian diplomacy was working on organizing visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India.