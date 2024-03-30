Diplomacy

13:00 30.03.2024

Kuleba: task number one - return of Ukrainian-Indian relations to pre-war level

2 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during his visit to India, pointed to positive changes that are taking place in bilateral relations between Ukraine and India, the Foreign Ministry's press service has reported.

Kuleba stressed that India is gradually changing its understanding of Russia's war against Ukraine and clearly realizes that Ukrainian-Indian relations have a great future.

"If we compare the state of our relations in the first year of the war and now, we can observe important positive shifts. New Delhi has seen Ukraine as an important partner," he emphasized.

The Minister noted that Ukraine appreciates India's desire to establish sustainable peace in our country and its comprehensive participation in meetings on the implementation of the Formula for Peace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, Ukraine is working together with India and other countries to involve them in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

Summarizing, Kuleba named three key tasks for the development of relations between Ukraine and India.

"Task number one is to return the level of cooperation in trade and political sphere to the pre-war level. The pre-war level means multi-billion dollar trade between our countries, which means, first of all, attracting money to the Ukrainian economy, creating jobs, selling Ukrainian goods in the world; it means promising joint developments in high-tech areas; it means the entry of Indian companies to the Ukrainian market," the Minister explained.

The second task is to work on new projects and programs that should bring Ukrainian-Indian relations to a new level, he pointed out.

"Task number three is the World Formula. India's further participation in the embodiment of the Peace Formula will be an important signal to many countries in the region oriented towards New Delhi, convincing them to join this initiative of President Zelensky," the Minister emphasized.

Kuleba also said that the Ukrainian diplomacy was working on organizing visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India.

Tags: #ukraine #india

MORE ABOUT

19:14 29.03.2024
Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

16:53 28.03.2024
Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

15:27 28.03.2024
Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

14:58 28.03.2024
Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

12:18 28.03.2024
Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

19:10 27.03.2024
Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

17:28 27.03.2024
Ukrainian Foreign Minister to visit India this week for the first time in 7 years

Ukrainian Foreign Minister to visit India this week for the first time in 7 years

10:26 27.03.2024
Ukrainian national football team qualifies for Euro 2024, defeating Iceland with 2:1 score

Ukrainian national football team qualifies for Euro 2024, defeating Iceland with 2:1 score

20:06 25.03.2024
Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

11:39 21.03.2024
Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

AD

LATEST

G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

Klymenko discussed bilateral cooperation with Slovak ambassador - Interior Ministry

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

Ukraine Facility Platform, an international platform for business and civil society, was presented in Brussels

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

AD
AD
AD
AD