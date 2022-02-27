Facts

14:45 27.02.2022

Pakistan supports steps in intl organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine – Kuleba

Pakistan supports steps in international organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Call with Pakistani FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Pakistan supports steps in international organizations aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine. Discussed safety of Pakistani students. I stressed: the best way to guarantee their security is to force Putin to stop his war against Ukraine," Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Sunday.

