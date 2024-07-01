Video

Chronicles of Permanent Domestic Political Crisis

On Monday, July 1, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Chronicles of Permanent Domestic Political Crisis."

Participants include Head of the Vezha Center for Public Analytics Valeriy Klochok; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

