Video

11:30 13.06.2024

Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries

1 min read

On Thursday, June 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries."

Participants include Director of the Active Group sociological research company Oleksandr Pozniy, Chairman of the Ukrainian-Arab Business Council, member of the Council of National Communities of Ukraine, Doctor Emad Abu Alrub, founder of the Experts Club analytics center, Deputy Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, Candidate of Economic Sciences Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change

Threat of destruction of protected forests of Polissia - permission for peat extraction

Impact of infrastructural insufficiency on public sentiment, political prospects

Distributed generation. How Ukraine can survive winter of 2024/2025

Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters

Development of meat industry in war conditions, opening pork exports, maintaining profitability in grain chain. Pigs. Meat.

Protection of economic rights and freedoms

Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?

Is the militarization of Ukrainian society necessary: the attitude of citizens

Public Opinion on Activities of Ukrainian Authorities, Management Efficiency and Country's Development Directions

AD
AD
AD
AD