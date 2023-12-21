2023: Results of the Year

On Thursday, December 21, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference of the United Ukraine Analytical Center entitled "2023: Results of the Year."

Participants include

political scientist, PhD in Political Science Petro Oleschuk;

international expert Dmytro Levus;

political analyst, PhD in Philosophy Valentyn Hladkykh;

economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch;

political scientist Maksym Stepanenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

Details via the link: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ and email tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com.