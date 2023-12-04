Video

11:30 04.12.2023

Is there crisis in Ukrainian politics? What should be further steps of responsible participants in political process

On Monday, December 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Is there crisis in Ukrainian politics? What should be further steps of responsible participants in political process."

Participants include

political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov;
political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko;
political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian Hladkykh (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires press accreditation.

 

 

