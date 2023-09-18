Video

14:00 18.09.2023

How escalation of armed conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis to affect war against Ukraine

1 min read

On Monday, September 18, at 14.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "How escalation of armed conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis to affect war against Ukraine."

Participants include: economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian ((8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

 

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

ARMA's top 5 violations in working with seized assets using example of IDS Ukraine vs. Morshynska case"

Destruction of green zones in Kyiv. How to resist this?

Threat to existence of domestic production due to anti-state position of State Auditors Service, law enforcement agencies

Sociological survey on Russians’ mood for September 2023

Presentation of draft of new version of law on Accounting Chamber for fulfillment of Ukraine's European integration obligations, progress, increase in investment attractiveness of our state

Vidro Lake and Trukhaniv Island to become protected areas

Is it advisable, under current military-political circumstances, to plan re-elections of parliament, president next year?

Strategy of government policy on drugs: Course towards Europe or Russia?

Corruption in SOE Forests of Ukraine: New facts

Parliamentarians shall go to front along with people

AD
AD
AD
AD