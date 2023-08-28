Video

11:31 28.08.2023

Dynamic changes at front, moods in rear. In anticipation of tough autumn

1 min read

On Monday, August 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Dynamic changes at front, moods in rear. In anticipation of tough autumn".

Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Ihor Petrenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

 

 

