Dynamic changes at front, moods in rear. In anticipation of tough autumn

On Monday, August 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Dynamic changes at front, moods in rear. In anticipation of tough autumn".

Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Ihor Petrenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.