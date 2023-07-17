On Monday, July 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion titled "Dynamic changes in external and internal political situations for Ukraine." Participants include political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Ukrainian barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.