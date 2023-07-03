On Monday, July 3, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "Dynamics of military-political changes in Ukraine and around it." Participants include political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.