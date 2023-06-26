Video

11:30 26.06.2023

Escalation of military-political situation around, within Ukraine

1 min read

On Monday, June 26, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "Escalation of military-political situation around, within Ukraine."

Participants include: head of the Vezha Center for Public Analytics Valeriy Klochok; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

 

 

 

