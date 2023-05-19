Video

Is modernization of electricity tariffs for population forced, fair or delayed?

On Friday, May 19, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Analytical Center United Ukraine entitled: "Is modernization of electricity tariffs for population forced, fair or delayed?". Participants include economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert, Doctor of Political Sciences Petro Oleschuk; political analyst, PhD in Philosophy Valentyn Hladkykh; lawyer, financier, PhD in political sciences, executive Director of the Association of Local Authorities International Association of Small Communities Oleksiy Buriachenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channelhttps://www.facebook.com/InterfaxUkraine/live_videos/ Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information at: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or by email: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com

