On Monday, July 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "War. When turning point comes." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; PhD in Political Sciences, political scientist Ihor Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.