Video

11:30 04.07.2022

War. When turning point comes

1 min read

On Monday, July 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "War. When turning point comes." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; PhD in Political Sciences, political scientist Ihor Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Is there a job for refugees returning home?

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire

Speculative political capital. Features of formation during the wa

Map of destruction – we to help rebuild Ukraine

Map of destruction – we to help rebuild Ukraine

Dynamics of intl, domestic factors in current stage of war

Dynamics of intl, domestic factors in current stage of war

Cryopreservation of Genetic Material of Servicemen in Ukraine for Reproduction

International Construction Fund of Ukraine: Ideas, Tasks, Plans, Activity

“Israeli friends of Ukraine” picketed the solemn event reception in Jerusalem

AD
AD
AD
AD