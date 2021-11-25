Video

Danger of adopting new law on capital

On Thursday, November 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Danger of adopting new law on capital." Participants include chairman of the Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv Mykola Polischuk; member of the Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv, two-time Olympic champion Valeriy Borzov; member of the Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv, MP of IV-VI convocations Vitaliy Korzh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

