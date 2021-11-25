Video

12:00 25.11.2021

Oil spill near Crimea: Rosneft assets need to be seized

1 min read

On Thursday, November 25, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Oil spill near Crimea: Rosneft assets need to be seized" on the situation in Ukraine's investigation of an environmental disaster off the coast of Crimea in August 2021 (oil spill at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium), which caused several billion hryvnia damage to the environment. Participants include Attorney at Barristers law firm Oleksiy Shevchuk; Attorney at ePravo Vladyslav Vlasiuk; activist at Lawyers for Environment Dmytro Zeleniuk; Head of the Public Environmental Initiative Oleksandr Shatny (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (098) 082 1151, oleksii.nabozhniak@gmail.com (Oleksiy Nabozhniak).

