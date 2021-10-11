Video

13:30 11.10.2021

Press conference with the participation of candidate for the post of Kharkiv mayor Denys Yaroslavsky

1 min read

On Monday, October 11, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference with the participation of candidate for the post of Kharkiv mayor Denys Yaroslavsky entitled "Raising utility rates: how to break vicious circle of current government's deception." The problem of modern water supply and heating systems will be arisen, as well as provided options and ways to resolve them (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

