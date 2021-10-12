On Tuesday, October 12, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference titled "Flour and bread market: what should Ukrainian consumers expect from record wheat harvest?" Participants include Director of the Ukrainian Flour Mills Association Rodion Rybchynsky; Head of the Ukrkhlibprom association Oleksandr Vasylchenko; President of the Ukrainian Bakers' Association Yuriy Duchenko; Director of the Roma company (Kharkiv region) Serhiy Tsymbalov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Details at phone: (067) 634 2616. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.