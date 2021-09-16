On Thursday, September 16, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by Global 100% RE Ukraine platform entitled "Green' tasks for parliament.'"Participants include chairman of the board of the NGO Global 100% RE-Ukraine Oleksandr Dombrovsky; Board Chairman of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (UABio) Heorhiy Heletukha; chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association Andriy Konechenkov; President of the Professional Association of Ecologists of Ukraine Liudmyla Tsyhanok; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Bioethanol Producers Taras Nikolayenko; executive director of the Global 100% RE Ukraine platform Dmytro Melnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.