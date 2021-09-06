On Monday, September 6, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Notable resignations of autumn: how Ukrainians relate to Zelensky's possible staff changes," held by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) with the assistance of "New Image Marketing Groups." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko; Doctor of Sociological Sciences Oleksandr Shulha (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.