Video

12:00 01.07.2021

Rising sugar prices destroying processing industries

1 min read

On Thursday, July 1, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Rising sugar prices destroying processing industries." Participants include President of the Association of producers of confectionery, food concentrates, starch products and coffee Ukraine (Ukrkondprom) Oleksandr Baldyniuk; President of the All-Ukrainian Bakers' Association Oleksandr Taranenko; Head of the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine Vadym Chaharovsky; Head of the Industry and Infrastructure Committee of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Hennadiy Radchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Does the Dairy Industry have a Future in Ukraine?

How socio-economic decline affects current politics - actions of authorities and opposition

If elections to Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, which party would you vote for?

Presentation of results of audit of combined reporting of Ukroboronprom

The press conference on the role of Digital Transformation Ministry in reforming state architectural and construction inspection

Combination of external, internal problems for Ukraine. Agenda is getting more complicated

Problems and Prospects of Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation in Ukraine from Expert Practitioners

NSDC Sanctions Lists, Human Rights Observance

Dynamics of socio-political attitudes, assessments of Ukrainian population

Press conference 'To clear state architectural and construction inspection of Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD