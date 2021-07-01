On Thursday, July 1, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Rising sugar prices destroying processing industries." Participants include President of the Association of producers of confectionery, food concentrates, starch products and coffee Ukraine (Ukrkondprom) Oleksandr Baldyniuk; President of the All-Ukrainian Bakers' Association Oleksandr Taranenko; Head of the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine Vadym Chaharovsky; Head of the Industry and Infrastructure Committee of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Hennadiy Radchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.