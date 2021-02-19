Video

15:00 19.02.2021

Press conference 'Changes in Citizens' Electoral Mood, Their Assessment of Socio-Political Situation' based on joint nationwide study by KIIS, SOCIS

1 min read

On Friday, February 19, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Changes in Citizens' Electoral Mood, their Assessment of Socio-Political Situation" based on the results of a joint nationwide study conducted by KIIS and SOCIS from February 11 to February 16, 2021. Participants include KIIS Director General, Professor of the Department of Sociology of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Volodymyr Paniotto, SOCIS Center Director General Oleksandr Chashkovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

