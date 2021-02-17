On Wednesday, February 17, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "MP Yanchenko Calls For Urgently Overloading Leadership of ARMA due to Corruption Schemes, Pressure on Investors." Participants include Head of the Verkhovna Rada temporary ad-hoc Commission on Protection of Investors' Rights, MP Halyna Yanchenko; Head of Legal and Compliance of Auchan Retail Ukraine Ruslan Dubas; partner at the Sayenko Kharenko law firm Serhiy Smirnov; owner of Bratsk Oil Pressing Plant Vasyl Dotsenko; President of the Capital law firm Tetiana Kozachenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (095) 547 3054, olgakalininapr@gmail.com.